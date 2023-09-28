DB adds to bar empire

The Empire Tavern on Nelson St, Auckland, has been sold to DB's Star Group. Photo / Jason Dorday

Landmark Auckland bar the Empire Tavern has been sold to Dominion Breweries, with the deal expected to settle early next week.

The brewing giant confirmed the purchase this morning, with Andy Roberts, chief executive of DB’s hospitality-focussed Star Group, saying: “We are delighted to have reached terms on a settlement and are hopeful to have this closed in the coming days.”

The Empire, established in 1875, is a large building and courtyard complex on the corner of Nelson St and Victoria St West which is popular with office workers - including from nearby TVNZ and NZME - as a watering hole.

Empire general manager Colin McMillan told the Herald’s Media Insider column this morning: “What makes a pub is its patrons and staff. Without them you have nothing.

“We’ve been very lucky over the years to have had a strong, loyal group of regulars who have supported us by simply walking through the door. Over time you get to know these people and they very much become a part of your life. Thanks to all who made it happen.”

The acquisition by Star Group signals expansion by DB into the hospitality space is continuing, following its April acquisition of Wellington’s Kāpura which meant the group now controls 55 pubs and bars across the capital and Auckland.