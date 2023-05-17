David Chaplin: Are KiwiSaver cold calls out of order?

Photo / 123rf

OPINION:

“Would you enjoy proactively calling new clients to discuss their KiwiSaver or Managed Funds products,” an ad for an Auckland investment firm asked.

Of course, who wouldn’t?

Required skills include an “ability to make outbound calls as well as cold calls to prospective clients”.

Eh? I thought it was illegal to badger strangers to buy your KiwiSaver (or any investment product) as per this 2016 note from the regulator: “Cold calls from strangers about investment opportunities are not only sure-fire losers, but illegal, and the Financial Markets Authority says the best response is the dial tone.”

But, as it turns out, cold calling is cool ... in certain circumstances.

