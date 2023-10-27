Voyager 2023 media awards
Dark, moody, indigenous: What it’s like inside Fisher & Paykel Appliances’ luxury Auckland Experience Centre

Anne Gibson
7 mins to read
Fisher & Paykel Appliances' Michael Elmore inside the new Auckland Experience Centre. Photo / Michael Craig

A muehlenbeckia “chandelier” hangs above one kitchen showroom, a harakeke installation is above another, while an 8m-long, spiral LED Italian Flos light brightens the dark above a 9.5m-long, swamp kauri, 22-seater dining room table, thought

The Fisher & Paykel Experience Centre

Vice President of Design and Brand at Fisher & Paykel Appliances Mark Elmore takes the NZ Herald on a tour of Auckland's Fisher & Paykel Experience Centre. Video / Michael Craig