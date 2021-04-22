Website of the Year

Business

Damien Venuto: Social media influencers receiving freebies in for a tax surprise from IRD

Influencers will need to brush up on their tax obligations in the coming years. Photo / Getty images

Damien Venuto
OPINION:

Social media influencers better think twice about accepting all the free swag they're offered.

A draft statement published this week by the Inland Revenue Department suggests that in certain circumstances so-called content creators could

