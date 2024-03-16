Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Dame Jacinda Ardern distances herself from new, part-publicly funded $3.2 million documentary film

Shayne Currie
By
5 mins to read
Former Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Former Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Former Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern is distancing herself from a new, part-publicly funded documentary film focusing on her leadership amid a backdrop of rising extremism.

The $3.2 million documentary has already had

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business