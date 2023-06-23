Voyager 2023 media awards

Dairy wars: Contest for milk heats up as export newcomer takes on Fonterra in dairy heartland

By
7 mins to read
Competition for New Zealand milk is on the rise as national production is tipped to decline.

A company majority-owned by the Singapore Government is taking on Fonterra in New Zealand’s dairy heartland, luring farmers away from the co-operative with a premium milk price offer.

Olam, set up as Olam Food Ingredients

