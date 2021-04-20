Dairy prices steady at Global Dairy Trade auction

Dairy prices were mostly steady at this morning's Global Dairy Trade auction. Photo / NZ Herald

Dairy prices were mostly steady at this morning's Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction.

The GDT price index eased by 0.1 per cent from the last auction earlier this month.

The average price came to US$4110 a tonne.

Whole milk powder prices, which have the greatest bearing on Fonterra's milk price, gained 0.4 per cent to US$4097 a tonne.

Another "reference" product, skim milk powder, traded at US$3365 a tonne, unchanged.

Anhydrous milk fat prices eased by 3.3 per cent to US$6003 a tonne.

Cheddar gained 1.2 per cent to US$4436/tonne and lactose fell by 3.4 per cent to US$1260 a tonne.

In March, Fonterra lifted its 2020/21 forecast farmgate milk price range to $7.30-$7.90 per kg, up from a previous forecast of $6.90-$7.50 per kg.

The midpoint of the range, off which farmers are paid, increased to $7.60 per kg.

The season ends on May 31.

NZX milk prices futures point to a $7.64/kg milk price for this season, and $7.48/kg in the 2021 season.