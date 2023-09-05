Voyager 2023 media awards

Dairy prices stage partial rebound at GDT auction

Jamie Gray
By
3 mins to read
Dairy prices partially rebounded at this morning's GDT auction. Photo / File

Dairy prices staged a partial rebound at this morning’s Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction, driven mostly by gains in whole milk powder and supported by buying out of Southeast Asia, Oceania and the Middle East.

