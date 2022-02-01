Dairy prices jump 4.1 per cent at GDT auction

Dairy prices firmed again at this morning's GDT auction, with whole milk powder gaining 5.8 per cent. Photo / File

Dairy prices firmed again at this morning's GDT auction, with whole milk powder gaining 5.8 per cent. Photo / File

Dairy prices continued their march higher at this morning's Global Dairy Trade auction, the GDT price index jumping 4.1 per cent from the last auction in mid-January.

The price of whole milk powder - which has the biggest influence over Fonterra's farmgate milk price - gained 5.8 per cent to US$4324 a tonne, revisiting levels not seen since March last year.

There were price increases across the board.

The price of skim milk powder - another key driver of the milk price - rose by 2.1 per cent to US$4051 a tonne.

Butter milk powder prices shot up 9.7 per cent to US$4009 a tonne, butter by 3.3 per cent to US$6395 a tonne, and anhydrous milk fat rose 1.4 per cent to US$6800 a tonne.

Cheddar prices rose by 2.4 per cent to US$5684 a tonne.

The average price paid at the auction was US$4630 a tonne.

Today's auction maintains upward pressure on Fonterra's farmgate milk price forecast.

Late last month, Fonterra lifted its 2021/22 forecast milk price range to $8.90 - $9.50 per kg, up from $8.40 - $9.00 per kg of milksolids.

This increases the midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off, by 50 cents to $9.20 a kg.

The new forecast would contribute $13.8 billion to the New Zealand economy this season, if it comes to pass.