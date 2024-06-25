Advertisement
Updated

Dairy farm owners take a hit in operating profit as economic crunch bites: new survey

By
4 mins to read
Operating profit per hectare for dairy farm owners well down on last season, says DairyNZ. Photo / Shawn McAvinue

Operating profit per hectare for dairy farm owners well down on last season, says DairyNZ. Photo / Shawn McAvinue

A trifecta of economic pressures gouged the cream out of operating profit for the country’s dairy farm owners in the 2022-2023 season, a new industry survey shows.

Industry good organisation DairyNZ said its latest economic survey showed dairy farm owner-operators contended with a drop in milksolids payout, a reduction in their stocking rates and a lift in farm expenses in the season, which led to a notable decline in operating profit compared to the previous season.

It said the milksolids payout received by owner-operators in 2022-2023 was 51c or 6% lower than the price received in 2021-2022.

While milksolids sold per cow increased by 1%, milksolids sold per hectare decreased by 2% due to a 3.4% reduction in animal stocking rate.

This reduction in stocking rate was in part associated with a decline in the average herd size, from 419 to 407 cows, DairyNZ said.

The reduction in herd size also contributed to the reduction in livestock income per kilogram of milksolids in 2022-23, from 55c in 2021-2022, to 51c. Gross farm revenue per kilogram of milksolids in 2022-2023 at $9.24/kg was 57c lower than in the previous season, a consequence of lower income from the sale of milksolids and livestock.

Farm working expenses and operating expenses, at $5.75/kg and $6.67/kg respectively, were the highest of the last 10 seasons, driven mainly by increases in feed, grazing off, labour and fertilisers expenses.

The operating profit of $3017 per hectare in 2022-2023 was down 27% on the previous season, a consequence of lower gross farm revenue, down 8%, and higher operating expenses, up 3%, DairyNZ said.

The cash surplus at $44,541 was above the 10-year average of $10,654. Cash surplus is the cash remaining from the farming operation during the year after rent, interest, tax, capital transactions, debt repayments, drawings, and discretionary expenses have been deducted.

The industry advocate said factors that contributed to the high cash surplus were the increases in net off-farm income of $36,366, and the significant reductions in net capital transactions ($137,369) and net debt ($38,791), compared to the previous year.

In 2022-2023, the total return on assets at 3.9%, and the total return on equity at 3.5%, were significantly lower than in the previous year but higher than their corresponding 10-year average of 3.3% and 2.5% respectively.

Total liabilities for the dairy farm owner-operator decreased by $46,773 to $4,027,540.

Closing term liabilities were $22.22/kg, significantly lower than the peak of $25.31/kg in 2017-18. On average, total equity growth was $95,121, $34,231 lower than the growth in equity from profit ($129,388) due to negative growth in equity from capital under revaluation of assets.

Sharemilkers, those who dairy farm on other people’s properties, also experienced an increase in operating expenses, to $3.76/kg, the survey found.

Compared to the 2021-2022 season, their average milksolids payout also decreased, to $4.14/kg.

Despite this tightening, on average, sharemilkers were able to maintain profitability and positive returns, the survey report said.

DairyNZ head of economics Mark Storey said farmers had focused on making changes to manage the increased costs and fluctuations in the milk price payout in order to remain profitable.

“We also noted the ongoing shift in the make-up of costs farmers are facing, with a large increase in interest costs in 2022-2023. In this context, it is encouraging to see that debt-to-asset ratios marginally declined, down 3%, which is a positive indication that farmers did not take on more debt in that season.

Storey said with the industry now in the new 2024-2025 dairy season, farms were still operating in a tight economic environment and should stay focused on being considerate of their spending and look to manage their costs and budgets accordingly.

