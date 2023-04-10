Voyager 2022 media awards
Cyclones, floods, higher mortgage rates drive big jump in KiwiSaver hardship claims

Tamsyn Parker
By
7 mins to read
The cyclones and floods have forced some people to draw money out of KiwiSaver.

Kiwis hit hard by the cyclones and floods are tapping into their retirement savings in a bid to keep afloat, pushing up the number of KiwiSaver hardship claims.

Inland Revenue figures show the number of

