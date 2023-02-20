Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Cyclone Gabrielle: Mt Eden apartment boss and council in furious exchange over Shot Tower evacuation

Anne Gibson
By
5 mins to read
The Government looks overseas for help in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, police crackdown as arrests are made for looting and rescue efforts dwindle in Turkey and Syria in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The Government looks overseas for help in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, police crackdown as arrests are made for looting and rescue efforts dwindle in Turkey and Syria in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A body corporate chief has hit back at Auckland Council over criticism following evacuations with the historic Mt Eden Shot Tower being a threat to lives and safety.

Sharron O’Sullivan, a director of About Body

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business