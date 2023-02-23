Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Cyclone Gabrielle: The fate of 1000 Hawke’s Bay retirement village residents

Anne Gibson
By
5 mins to read
The Government says calls from ACT and NZ First to send in the armed forces to take over control of the streets of Hawke’s Bay after reports of violence and looting following Cyclone Gabrielle are ‘over the top’. Video / NZ Herald

The Government says calls from ACT and NZ First to send in the armed forces to take over control of the streets of Hawke’s Bay after reports of violence and looting following Cyclone Gabrielle are ‘over the top’. Video / NZ Herald

Evacuated under emergency to civil defence shelters and without power or communications in their homes: that was the fate of around 1000 Hawke’s Bay retirement village residents aged 75-plus when Cyclone Gabrielle hit.

Scott Scoullar,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business