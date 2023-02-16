Cyclone Gabrielle takes early toll on Bremworth, Comvita, Scales and Napier Port

More than 10,000 people have been displaced up and down the North Island in the wake of what's been dubbed the "storm of the century". Video / NZ Herald / Supplied

Cyclone Gabrielle has taken an early toll on carpet maker Bremworth, manuka company Comvita, apple grower Scales, and Napier Port.

Bremworth said the cyclone had affected its Napier plant, with initial assessments confirming flooding at the site.

All other Bremworth facilities including the Auckland and Whanganui plants were not affected by the storm, and they continue to operate, the company said.

“Our first priority is the wellbeing and safety of our people, even though disruptions to communication channels and power have made it challenging to contact all of our team in affected areas at this time,” Bremworth said.

Bremworth said it had a strong inventory position to meet all demand requirements while the Napier plant was offline.

The company said it would soon make a detailed assessment.

Comvita

Comvita said its Hawke’s Bay facility, where it has a team of 13, an apiary branch and an extraction facility, was evacuated due to rising flood water.

“From an operational perspective we have moved extraction facilities to an alternative Comvita site where the team are ensuring that effective operations are continuing,” Comvita said.

Comvita - New Zealand’s biggest manuka honey exporter - is due to report its first half result next Thursday.

Delegat Group

Winemaker Delegat Group said its Auckland winery had remained operating throughout this significant weather event.

“In the Hawke’s Bay we have had some surface flooding at our winery, which has now receded,” the company said.

“We are assessing the impact to our winery and to our vineyards in the Hawke’s Bay and a further market update will be made in due course.”

Delegat’s first half result is due next Friday.

Napier Port

Napier Port closed for all operations on Monday and partially reopened today.

The port is the freight gateway for the central and lower North Island.

A survey of Napier Port’s operating assets has revealed only minor damage, with further assessments to take place throughout the coming week.

“However, damage to regional transport infrastructure such as roading and rail networks, is limiting access to the port,” it said.

“A survey of the Napier Port’s shipping channel is scheduled for later this week when swell conditions allow and sea debris reduces.”

The port is providing facilities to the NZ Army.

It has also deployed on-port generation to support critical infrastructure, including refrigerated containers.

“At present Napier Port is unable to determine the impact on regional business and trade going forward. It will provide further updates as relevant information comes to hand,” the company said.

Scales

Scales said the cyclone had resulted in some flooding of its Mr Apple Hawke’s Bay orchards.

A full assessment of this impact will be made over the coming days.





Mr Apple’s packhouses and coolstores remain fully operational.

Scales - New Zealand’s biggest apple exporter - is due to release its annual results next Thursday.

“From an operational perspective we have moved extraction facilities to an alternative Comvita site where the team are ensuring that effective operations are continuing,” Comvita said.































