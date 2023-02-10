Foodstuffs has advised customers to buy only what they need ahead of Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Amelia Wade

Retailers are preparing for Cyclone Gabrielle to hit the North Island on Monday in what is being forecast as New Zealand’s worst weather event this century.

While supermarkets and hardware stores said they have not witnessed a surge in panic buying yet, they are settling in for the worst.

Bunnings Warehouse area manager Mark Hopwood said recent flooding events have encouraged the chain to work closely with suppliers to ensure its retailers “have a good supply of essential items to support customers with clean up and recovery efforts in flood-affected areas”.

Yesterday, Tāmaki Makaurau mayor Wayne Brown encouraged Aucklanders to stock up on batteries and torches. Since this announcement, those in the cyclone’s path have been advised to stock up on food, water, medication and other items required in case of evacuation.

Hopwood said Bunnings is making sure communities are well-stocked to access essential products they need.

All Bunnings stores, except Bunnings Glenfield, are operating normally. Photo / Paul Estcourt

He said the hardware retailer is increasing its stock of sandbags.

“We are also organising for limited deliveries of loose sand to some of our stores in the affected regions to support communities who are most heavily impacted,” Hopwood said.

Deliveries are being organised for Whangārei, North Shore, Manukau and Whangamatā stores on Friday afternoon which will be offered to customers at no cost.

The Herald reported advice from Rachel Kelleher of Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) today: “Now is the time not to be complacent.”

She said sandbagging can be used to block doorways, drains and other areas of properties for a short time. They can also be used to clear gutters and drains.

Countdown managing director Spencer Sonn said, “We’ve been working to make sure we’re prepared for any impact from Cyclone Gabrielle for a few days now.”

Sonn said Countdown has “hundreds of trucks on the road with early loads heading to our more isolated stores so they have plenty of stock ahead of the cyclone making landfall”.

“We’re also proactively working with our community and charity partners to understand what they may need in the coming days and thank our customers for helping us raise $125,000 in stores this week to support flood relief efforts,” he said.

He added that the company is prioritising all of its upper North Island stores.

Foodstuffs spokeswoman Emma Wooster said: “We have stock on hand to ensure there is enough for everyone.

“Please shop only for what you’ll need, this will help make sure everyone gets their fair share when they come to the store,” Wooster said.

AEM has advised Aucklanders to prepare for power outages, trees blocking roads and to think about how they would cook food without power.

It has also advised the community to stock up on food, water, medication and other supplies to last the duration of the cyclone.

“Secure any loose items on your property, such as trampolines, plant pots, wheelie bins, outdoor furniture and other household items.”

MetService meteorologist Georgina Griffiths said meteorologists will not know until Sunday which areas in Auckland will be most affected by the rain.

She said Monday and Tuesday were the two days Aucklanders in particular “should prepare for now”.

The worst-case scenario is the cyclone tracks “pretty close” to Auckland, which will still feel the impact due to the extent of the cyclone, Griffiths said.

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air