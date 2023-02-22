Cyclone Gabrielle: Primary sector welcomes support package

The millions announced for Cyclone Gabrielle recovery, the future of forestry in flood-hit regions remains uncertain and truancy officers return to schools in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The first tranche of financial assistance for cyclone-hit farmers and growers has been welcomed by those in the industry.

The Government yesterday announced $25 million in grants for the primary sector as part of a wider $50m support package in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Growers will be able to receive grants of $2000 per hectare, up to a maximum of $40,000, to support clean-up efforts and minimise tree and vine losses.

Pastoral and arable farmers can get up to $10,000 to help with initial on-farm recovery, such as repairs to fencing or water infrastructure for stock.

New Zealand Apples and Pears – the body that represents the pipfruit industry – said the recovery grant is “a good first step” to help growers re-enter their properties and start to plan their clean-up strategy.

“However, we know that for affected growers, the clean-up process is enormous and ensuring the ongoing employment of our industry’s people will take substantial financial input,” chairman Richard Punter said.

“We have already opened discussions with Government about additional financial assistance. We look forward to hearing about a Covid-style wage support scheme, which will allow growers to mobilise resources to clean-up, save trees and rebuild.”

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the funding will help speed recovery efforts for those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

“We have been on the ground in the affected regions and listened to farmers and growers as we have put this package together. This support is what they have been calling for and we are getting it out the door quickly,” Robertson said.

“Rest assured, this is an initial funding package to support our farming communities to kick-start the recovery work, and there will be further support to help our regions with their longer-term recovery.”

Damien O’Connor, minister for agriculture and rural communities, said while it would take time before the full extent of the damage was known, it was clear the cyclone’s impact on some rural properties was severe.

“Our focus will be on the hardest hit areas, such as Hawke’s Bay, where key primary sector infrastructure, along with crops, vines and pastures were knocked out by the cyclone, not to mention the loss of stock and essential feed faced by our farmers,” he said.

“It’s vital we help rural businesses recover so we can keep our regional economies ticking and exports flowing.”

Applications for grants can be made from today (Wednesday February 22), with details on how to apply on the MPI website.