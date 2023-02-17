Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Cyclone Gabrielle: Dairy industry uses helicopters in Hawke’s Bay to reach flood-hit farms

By
4 mins to read
The aftermath of cyclone Gabrielle from above in Hawke's Bay. Video / Hastings District Council, Matt O'Kane

The aftermath of cyclone Gabrielle from above in Hawke's Bay. Video / Hastings District Council, Matt O'Kane

Helicopters are being used by dairy industry leaders to provide emergency supplies and get a better understanding of the urgent needs of cut-off dairy farms in flood-devastated Hawke’s Bay.

Industry leaders Fonterra and DairyNZ say

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business