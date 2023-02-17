The navy ship HMNZS Manawanui is due to arrive in Gisborne on Friday after dropping off food and water at Tokomaru Bay on Thursday. Video / NZDF

Vodafone is offering free service for customers in areas hard hit by Cyclone Gabrielle - although a key issue for many on the East Coast remains getting any telecommunications service whatsoever.

“Prepay customers have had 100GB of free data automatically loaded onto their accounts which is available to use now, for 7 days. For customers with an ‘on account’ plan and for enterprise customers, data caps and speed restrictions have been removed (where the network allows) to provide free unlimited data for seven days.”

Vodafone says customers don’t have to do anything. The top-ups will be automatic if they’re in an affected area. Hotspotting (sharing a smartphone’s internet connection with a laptop) is allowed.

Meanwhile, Chorus says it’s making headway in reconnecting the fibre cables that connect the East Coast to the rest of NZ - but it still has not estimated the time to restore service for cyclone-ravaged Gisborne.

There are two fibre cables, one to the north of Gisborne, the other to the south. Chorus surveyed both on Wednesday. Both were badly damaged by landslides. It was judged that the north cable would be the easiest to repair with temporary overlays - but it still has four “significant” cuts to repair.

This afternoon, Chorus spokesman Nathan Beaumont updated, “There is a significant break around the Hikawai Bridge. An 800m fibre overlay has been completed.

“The most northern fault is covered by a large slip which has delayed remediation. A digger has been clearing the slip and [we] expect to have that fault resolved today [Friday], all going well.

“The other two faults that have been identified span a large, complex gorge section with significant road damage. Various deployment options have been investigated and work will commence today on a large 3km temporary fibre lay across a ridge line, led by a specialist helicopter crew. Once this overlay is complete fibre splicing will commence at each end.”

Surveying of the cable continues. It’s possible that further breaks will be discovered.

COWs, Starlink gear dropped in

Meanwhile, limited broadband and mobile service are being progressively restored to the East Coast as telcos fly in satellite uplinks and mini, temporary cell towers - some of which are COWs (cell sites on wheels).

Additionally, NEMA teams have delivered 10 Starlink satellite internet kits to Gisborne, five to Wairoa and three to Napier.

On Twitter, National MP Shane Reti called on owner Elon Musk to send hundreds of Starlink kits; replies pointed out local reseller Noel Leeming had Starlink kits in stock, and that the lack of power meant emergency services and others could only accommodate so many via generators.

A spokesperson for The Warehouse Group (which owns Noel Leeming) said, “We’ve got good levels of The Starlink Standard Kit available throughout the country. Some stores are low, but we’ve got plenty of stock available online and more stock arriving in stores.” Noel Leeming’s Gisborne store lists Starlink kits as “unavailable” for click-and-collect. The spokesperson said that was because the store was closed, not an out-of-stock issue.

Gisborne emergency connectivity is our #1 priority with satellite equipment continuing to be deployed to emergency and essential services. We've established small cell connectivity at Gisborne Airport, Gisborne Police Station and Muriwai 1/4 — Jason Paris (@JasonCParis) February 16, 2023













Hundreds of sites fixed in the last last 24 hours. 88 VF sites now down, so great progress being made - but more work to do. Fibre breaks, like this one, are becoming the largest problem. We’ve chartered planes & hired helicopters to fly in equipment & people to sort. Stay safe pic.twitter.com/7fl9zKvevJ — Jason Paris (@JasonCParis) February 15, 2023

In areas still covered by temporary fixes, Brislen said: “Satellite service won’t have the same capacity as fibre so communication will be limited to voice and text messaging and congestion will be an issue but it will help reconnect the region with the rest of the country.”

Gisborne connectivity up and running at the airport with a small cell mobile solution on a scissor lift! pic.twitter.com/z7OdxLnKcs — Jason Paris (@JasonCParis) February 15, 2023

2degrees said on Friday afternoon that Napier and Hastings are online with generators being used to maintain power, especially in Napier.

The telo has fibre connectivity into Napier and cell sites at three small East Cape towns have been restored. Satellite and small cell equipment have been sent to Gisborne and are being installed today. Additional backhaul connectivity is being arranged via microwave and satellite in Gisborne to bring some macro cell coverage online as soon as possible, 2degrees says.

Spark had 152 sites down at the peak and has restored services to 72 of these to date, the telco said this afternoon.

“Links have been stood up over Spark fibre, restoring connectivity to Hastings and Napier from a network perspective. We are working with Chorus and 2degrees to restore fibre north and south of Gisborne and between Napier and Taupo,” Spark said.

Vodafone says it has established small cell connectivity at Gisborne Airport, Gisborne Police Station and Muriwai, and is aiming to stand up a further four large cell sites in the next 24 hours. A small cell site has also been established at Wairoa. Wainui will be commissioned via Optus satellite to provide some macro coverage in the area.

Napier-based wireless internet service provider NOW says it is fully operational and working with customers who are still affected by power outages.

Northland and Coromandel are now close to full mobile service recovery, Brislen says, with only a handful of cell sites still down.