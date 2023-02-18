Emotional scenes as two sisters are reunited after Cyclone Gabrielle smashed through a bridge in rural Hawke’s Bay, dividing the community. Video / Mike Scott / Ella Wilks

Chorus says it finally fixed the four known cuts on the northern fibre cable into Gisborne on Saturday evening. - only for a roadworks crew working on slips to introduce three new cuts.

The repaired cable was close to going live - “We were just putting the final touches on it,” says Chorus spokesman Nathan Beaumont - before a digger crushed some of the new lines.

There is now still no estimated time for landline service - including 111 emergency calls - to be restored to the cyclone-hit town.

There are two fibre cables that usually provide Gisborne’s main telecommunications links to the rest of NZ - one to the north and one to the south. Both are out.

Chorus judged the northern one the easiest to repair with temporary fixes - including an overlay of new fibre via helicopter above a ridge line of a steep gorge where there has been significant road damage.

“Crews are working day and night to get connectivity restored in key areas and it’s disheartening to say the least to have that work undone by a digger crushing the lines,” says Paul Brislen, chief executive of the Telecommunications Forum (TCF) whose members include Chorus, Spark, Vodafone and 2degrees.

Telecommunications have taken a hit in Gisborne. Chorus' cable into Gisborne was just fixed, only for a roadworks crew working on slips to introduce three new cuts to it. Photo / George Heard

“The TCF is calling on heavy equipment drivers to be extra vigilant following damage to newly laid fibre in the Hawke’s bay. Checking with beforeUdig to see if utilities are in the area is important as resources are stretched thin.”

Brislen says damage to cables by roadworks crews has happened in areas outside Hawke’s Bay too.

Vodafone, Spark offer free mobile data

Vodafone is offering free service for customers in areas hard hit by Cyclone Gabrielle - although a key issue for many on the East Coast remains getting any telecommunications service whatsoever.

“Prepay customers have had 100GB of free data automatically loaded onto their accounts which is available to use now, for 7 days. For customers with an ‘on account’ plan and for enterprise customers, data caps and speed restrictions have been removed (where the network allows) to provide free unlimited data for seven days.”

Vodafone says customers don’t have to do anything. The top-ups will be automatic if they’re in an affected area. Hotspotting (sharing a smartphone’s internet connection with a laptop) is allowed.

Spark has introduced the same measures, which will also be applied automatically. It’s also encouraging business customers to get in touch to discuss possible relief options.

Power company Contact Energy today launched a $250,000 energy and broadband credit fund for all customers directly impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Affected residential and business customers have to phone Contact (0800 454 648) to activate the offer.

COWs, Starlink gear dropped in

Meanwhile, limited broadband and mobile service are being progressively restored to the East Coast as telcos fly in satellite uplinks and mini, temporary cell towers - some of which are COWs (cell sites on wheels) - although Vodafone CEO Jason Paris says efforts have been hampered by thieves stealing generators.

Additionally, NEMA teams have delivered 10 Starlink satellite internet kits to Gisborne, five to Wairoa and three to Napier.

And East Coast iwi Ngāti Porou flew in 31 Starlink kits to connect remote communities with a charter flight arranged via its commercial arm, Ngāti Porou Holdings.

Director Bailey Mackey told RNZ that Ngāti Porou members who live outside the region had collaborated with other iwi, including Tainui, to arrange the Starlink drop. Follow-up flights will deliver generators.

East Coast iwi Ngāti Porou chartered a plane and chopper to deliver 31 Starlink satellite internet kits to remote communities. The kits were supplied by the iwi's commercial arm, working with other iwi and private enterprises. Photo / Facebook

On Twitter, National MP Shane Reti called on owner Elon Musk to send hundreds of Starlink kits; replies pointed out local reseller Noel Leeming had Starlink kits in stock, and that the lack of power meant emergency services and others could only accommodate so many via generators.

Ngāti Porou's Starlink mission underway. Photo / Facebook

A spokesperson for The Warehouse Group (which owns Noel Leeming) said: “We’ve got good levels of The Starlink Standard Kit available throughout the country. Some stores are low, but we’ve got plenty of stock available online and more stock arriving in stores.”

Noel Leeming’s Gisborne store lists Starlink kits as “unavailable” for click-and-collect. The spokesperson said that was because the store was closed, not an out-of-stock issue.

Gisborne emergency connectivity is our #1 priority with satellite equipment continuing to be deployed to emergency and essential services. We've established small cell connectivity at Gisborne Airport, Gisborne Police Station and Muriwai 1/4 — Jason Paris (@JasonCParis) February 16, 2023

2degrees said on Friday afternoon that Napier and Hastings were online, with generators being used to maintain power, especially in Napier.

The telco has fibre connectivity into Napier and cell sites at three small East Cape towns have been restored. Satellite and small cell equipment have been sent to Gisborne and are being installed today. Additional backhaul connectivity is being arranged via microwave and satellite in Gisborne to bring some macro cell coverage online as soon as possible, 2degrees says.

Spark had 152 sites down at the peak and has restored services to 72 of these to date, the telco said this afternoon.

“Links have been stood up over Spark fibre, restoring connectivity to Hastings and Napier from a network perspective. We are working with Chorus and 2degrees to restore fibre north and south of Gisborne and between Napier and Taupō,” Spark said.

Vodafone says it has established small cell connectivity at Gisborne Airport, Gisborne Police Station and Muriwai, and is aiming to stand up a further four large cell sites in the next 24 hours. A small cell site has also been established at Wairoa. Wainui will be commissioned via Optus satellite to provide some macro coverage in the area.

Napier-based wireless internet service provider NOW says it is fully operational and working with customers who are still affected by power outages.

Northland and Coromandel are now close to full mobile service recovery, Brislen says, with only a handful of cell sites still down.