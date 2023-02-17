Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Cyclone Gabrielle: Can NZ afford response to latest disaster?

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
6 mins to read
Focus Live: PM Hipkins gives update on cyclone response. Video / NZ Herald

Focus Live: PM Hipkins gives update on cyclone response. Video / NZ Herald

Capacity to respond, rather than access to cash, is the largest roadblock the Government faces in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle and flooding in the upper North Island.

The Government borrowed an unprecedented amount in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business