Like most central banks around the world, ours was consulting with the public on introducing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) - or as the RBNZ called it, digital cash.

Woolford, who was leading the CBDC consultation programme, said it would provide citizens with more choice over how they transacted and where they deposited their money, and potentially improve competition in our payments system.

“We’ve been quite clear that we think the payment system in New Zealand could be more competitive.

“And we actually think that a central bank currency, or what we’re calling digital cash, can have a bit of an impact. There can be a real spur to competition.”

He said a CBDC could cause consumers to circumvent commercial banks entirely, because wallets could be provided by other parties.

But he expected the impact would be “at the margin”.

Banks had so far responded with a “slightly nervous vibe,” Woolford said.

The RBNZ believed central bank-issued currency played an important role in the economy, he said, including because it gave it the power to implement monetary policy such as rate hikes and cuts.

Central banks around the world are considering introducing digital versions of their fiat currencies.

If the RBNZ did not adopt a CBDC, Woolford warned it could lead to a future where central banks disappeared and our currency was made up of numerous stablecoins of varying issuers and valuations.

“This is getting back to the pre-central bank kind of era.”

On the surface, a CBDC would not seem too different to the digital dollars in our online bank accounts. It would still be money made by the Reserve Bank and circulated through third parties - banks or financial technology companies.

The difference was in the backend, where any claim on the currency would rest with the Reserve Bank as its issuer, not with the commercial provider.

When asked how the RBNZ would ensure our digital currency was secure, after it suffered a cyber attack in 2020 and data breach in 2021, Woolford said it was yet to determine how that would be ensured, but promised it would be.

“Trust is paramount and it will need to be extraordinarily secure.”

The United States Senate passed a CBDC Anti-Surveillance Act earlier this year. Photo / NZME

Curbing other public concerns, he said a CBDC would not give the state the ability to oversee nor intervene in citizens’ spending.

“I can see the link that people make and absolutely don’t want to say it’s not a warranted concern.

“It’s incumbent on us to make sure people understand the protections and the mechanisms and the constraints.”

The CBDC was still a concept, and the hard-coded safeguards were still years away from being tested and finalised.

The process to approval, which would likely require a law change, was expected to continue until 2030.

“It’s all grounded in meeting the needs of the New Zealand public. It’s not grounded in a profit motive,” Woolford said.

“Why should you trust us? Well, as an institution, we’ve been issuing money that people have trust and confidence in since 1934.”

Madison Reidy is host and executive producer of the NZ Herald's investment show Markets with Madison.