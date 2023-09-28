Voyager 2023 media awards
‘Culture of fear’: Dyson and the fight over working from home

Financial Times
By: Laura Hughes and Peter Campbell

Six weeks into the UK’s first pandemic lockdown, employees at the British engineering group Dyson received an email from chief executive Roland Krueger.

The UK campus, a sprawling complex in rural Wiltshire, had “reopened”, said

