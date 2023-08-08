Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Crypto’s next craze? Orbs that scan your eyeballs

New York Times
By David Yaffe-Bellany
8 mins to read
If artificial intelligence takes your job, the Government could pay you an income purely for being human - that’s the future this economist expects as tech companies talk up AI in this week’s earnings. Video / NZ Herald

Sam Altman, OpenAI’s chief executive, has started Worldcoin, a cryptocurrency project that aims to scan billions of human irises.

One evening last month, a crowd of cryptocurrency enthusiasts gathered at an art gallery in downtown

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business