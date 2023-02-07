Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Crypto is back with $475 billion frenzy

Financial Times
By Scott Chipolina
3 mins to read
Crypto assets are rising again after last year’s crash. Photo / 123RF

Crypto assets are rising again after last year’s crash. Photo / 123RF

With bankruptcies, job cuts and arrests packed into the first few weeks of the year, the crypto industry looked set to pick up right where it left off after a disastrous 2022. But it’s not

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business