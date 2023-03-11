Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Crypto group Circle admits $5.4 billion exposure to failed Silicon Valley Bank

Financial Times
3 mins to read
A person from inside Silicon Valley Bank, middle rear, talks to people waiting outside the bank. Photo / AP

A person from inside Silicon Valley Bank, middle rear, talks to people waiting outside the bank. Photo / AP

Circle, the operator of one of the world’s largest stablecoins, has said $3.3 billion (NZ$5.4b) of its reserves are trapped in Silicon Valley Bank, triggering a fall in the value of its token

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business