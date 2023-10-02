Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Crypto goes on trial, as Sam Bankman-Fried faces his reckoning

New York Times
By: David Yaffe-Bellany and Matthew Goldstein
7 mins to read
Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the crypto firm FTX, leaving federal court in Manhattan in February. He is going on trial on charges of fraud and money laundering. Photo / Hiroko Masuike, The New York Times

Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the crypto firm FTX, leaving federal court in Manhattan in February. He is going on trial on charges of fraud and money laundering. Photo / Hiroko Masuike, The New York Times

The FTX founder’s uphill court battle starts this week, after he has come to symbolise everything that went wrong with the cryptocurrency industry.

A year ago, Sam Bankman-Fried was a fixture on magazine covers and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business