Crypto for Christmas: Revolut app launches NZ trading

UK online bank Revolut entered the NZ market in July this year.

Thousands of New Zealanders who use the London-based money-transferring app Revolut can now trade cryptocurrencies on the platform - a feature that has been demanded by customers since its July local launch.

Acting like an online bank until now, this is Revolut’s first foray into investment here, putting it in direct competition with other trading platforms such as Easy Crypto and Binance.

Revolut already offered cryptocurrency and stock trading globally, including in Australia. However, New Zealand users would need to wait for stocks to appear on the app here.

“It’s on the roadmap!” Revolut investor Georgia Grange told the Herald regarding equities trading ahead of the launch of crypto trading.

The increasing adoption of, and interest in, cryptocurrency, including a potential launch of a Bitcoin ETF by BlackRock, all played into Revolut’s decision to launch crypto first, Grange said.

“When we look at the research and think about what our customers are wanting and demanding ... The numbers really stack up.”

Research commissioned by Revolut in 2020 showed 40 per cent of 2000 New Zealanders surveyed said they were using, or intended to use, mobile investing platforms, including those that offered exposure to cryptocurrencies.

The new feature allows Revolut customers to use their finds to purchase up to 100 cryptocurrencies, including popular Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple coins.

Revolut earned a fee on every cryptocurrency purchase of 1.49 per cent or $1.99 for standard customers, whichever was higher, or a lower 0.99 per cent fee for member orders.

The new feature was part of Revolut’s mission to become a financial “super-app”, Grange said.

“It’s really helping customers to level up their money and gives customers more options in the way that they manage their savings and their investments.”

Revolut did not apply for an added licence to operate crypto trading, but it did notify the Department of Internal Affairs, which oversees its adherence to anti-money-laundering rules, Grange said.

User’s funds and crypto tokens would all be held in custody by Revolut New Zealand or its global parent company.

The purchase or sales of cryptocurrencies would then be facilitated by Revolut on the customer’s behalf through third-party brokers depending on the token involved, including the United States-based platform Coinbase.

The trade was almost instant, Grange said.

“Like anything that we build, safety is an absolute top priority.

“We hold the keys ... And all of that [is] encrypted with everything that we do.”

It had partnered with Australian crypto tax software business Koinly to provide users with an option to easily calculate and declare income derived from cryptocurrency investments.

Revolut launched in July with a waitlist of 26,000 customers - it would not provide an updated user count before reaching one million.

Grange was optimistic about providing New Zealand investors with more access to an alternative asset class.

“We’re such avid property fans. There are other ways that people can build their wealth over time.”

