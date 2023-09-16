Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Cruise season bonanza: Record summer in store for New Zealand

Grant Bradley
By
7 mins to read
Behind the wheel on the Norwegian Prima cruise ship speedway. Video / Grant Bradley

New Zealand is set for a record cruise season with more than 1000 port visits planned during summer.

A small armada of ships will from October start heading here from cruise hotspots around Alaska, Hawaii

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business