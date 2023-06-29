Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Creditors line up in liquidation of upmarket hairdresser Dry & Tea

Anne Gibson
By
4 mins to read
Dry & Tea had City Works, Britomart and Newmarket salons. Photo / Dry & Tea

Dry & Tea had City Works, Britomart and Newmarket salons. Photo / Dry & Tea

An upmarket hairdresser’s insolvency has left big-time Auckland landlords owed rent but Inland Revenue, Hancocks and Office Max are also creditors.

AS Retail traded as the hairdressing business Dry & Tea from three Auckland sites

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business