Voyager 2023 media awards

Craft breweries: Alcohol excise hikes ‘a slap in the face’

Alka Prasad
By
6 mins to read
Independent craft brewers say alcohol excise tax hikes are squeezing the already struggling industry.

Independent craft breweries are slamming the Government’s recent alcohol excise tax hikes and calling for a rebate scheme similar to what Australia is doing to support small breweries.

Excise tax on beer is calculated by

