Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Covid, labour shortages hit Lindis River Wines: Inland Revenue calls liquidators

Anne Gibson
By
5 mins to read
Pinot noir grapes at harvest. Photo / Sally Round, RNZ

Pinot noir grapes at harvest. Photo / Sally Round, RNZ

Unpaid tax prompted Inland Revenue to call in liquidators to a Central Otago pinot noir-focused vineyard where an unfortunate combination of factors blighted the business.

The pandemic, trouble getting labour and lost orders beset Lindis

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business