Covid killed the video star: Auckland's last video store to close

The Video Shop in Meadowbank will close next month. The shop has been trading since 1983, and at its peak had five locations across Auckland.

Owner Jan Silk told Heather du Plessis-Allan she has mixed feelings about the closure.

"I realise that video has had it's day, but I have enjoyed it so much it's been hard to let it go."

She says the store had been managing okay up until Christmas, but then new releases dried up due to Covid-19 delaying new cinematic releases and sending many movies to streaming services.

"We weren't able to offer the service that we would like to offer our customers."

The store is now selling off its library.