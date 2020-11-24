Covid-demand drives F&P Healthcare H1 profit up 86 per cent

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare has reported a sharp lift in its first half net profit. Photo / NZ Herald

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare said its first-half net profit shot up by 86 per cent to $225.5 million, driven by demand for its respiratory products arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company said that based on stronger hospital hardware sales to date its net profit for the full year was estimated to come to $400m to $415m, up from its August forecast of $365-$385m.

F&P Healthcare said the result was driven by the increased demand for the company's hospital hardware, in particular its OptiflowTM and AirvoTM systems.

"This reflected a shift in clinical practice toward using nasal high flow therapy as a front-line treatment for COVID-19 patients in hospital," it said.

