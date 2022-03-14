Voyager 2021 media awards
Covid-19 wage subsidy: Failed food outlets Shake Shed & Co, Neo restaurant received $1 million, didn't pay taxes

6 minutes to read
Neo traded from L1, Queens Arcade, 30-34 Queen St. Photo / Google Maps

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

Food businesses that received $1 million-plus in Covid wage subsidies have gone under owing Inland Revenue considerable sums - putting taxpayers in the gun twice.

A Shake Shed & Co ice cream retailer and an

