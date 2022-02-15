Queenstown Chamber of Commerce CEO Ruth Stokes expressed the fears of Queenstown business owners over closures due to Covid-19. Video / RNZ

Queenstown and Wanaka businesses need the return of the wage subsidy and the introduction of rent support if they are going to survive the wave of Covid-19 cases swamping the Lakes district, mayor Jim Boult says.

Boult put his argument to Tourism Minister Stuart Nash yesterday.

"He listened and nodded but, at the end of the day, it's a caucus decision and I suspect that the Finance Minister will play a major part in it, but I think he is very aware of the crisis situation that we are facing."

Of the 30 new Covid-19 cases reported in the southern region yesterday, 22 were in Queenstown Lakes.

There are now 450 close contacts isolating throughout Otago and Southland, 332 of them in Queenstown Lakes.

Another 12 locations of interest in Queenstown and Wanaka were posted yesterday, 10 of them hospitality or tourism locations.

On Monday, Queenstown Chamber of Commerce chief executive Ruth Stokes predicted Queenstown would be closed for business by Friday because of the number of businesses confirmed as locations of interest and the number of people being forced to isolate.

Boult did not think his town would close but did say Stokes' fears were well-founded.

"I have a great deal of sympathy for businesses, particularly hospitality businesses, who find themselves in a really precarious position.

"This comes on the back of two years of absolute pain for these businesses, which have been living on crumbs," he said.

Queenstown businesses urgently needed the wage subsidy so they could retain staff.

Boult also proposed a rent subsidy similar to one introduced in the resort town of Aspen, Colorado, at the height of the United States' Covid-19 outbreak.

"The landlord reduced the rent by a third, the tenant paid a third, and the government topped up the other third - something like that would be well worth consideration."

Boult also asked Nash to consider introducing long-term "soft loans" to stricken businesses, which could be repaid after all other creditors when trading conditions returned to pre-Covid levels.

"There were similar schemes in the past but then you were talking something like $10,000 and that's not going to keep a major hospitality business afloat for very long, so it's got to be realistic."

Nash could not be contacted for comment yesterday.

Stokes said yesterday reaction to her comments had been overwhelmingly positive, and people had told her they were grateful someone had spoken out about how hard the new outbreak had been for Queenstown businesses.

Stokes echoed Boult's call for the return of the wage subsidy for businesses and further support measures for struggling businesses.

"The Government needs to acknowledge that we are in a different phase of the pandemic now and we need to manage things differently, and we need some financial support.

"This is no longer Covid resurgence, this is business disruption."

The Government has announced it will soon offer hard-hit hospitality businesses one-off targeted relief, but exactly what that will be and when is still unknown.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson has said the issue of relief for businesses was a work in progress.

"Overall economic activity is only down two to five per cent but within food and beverage it's much more significant than that so we're working through how we could provide targeted support to that sector and we will have more to say about that in the near future."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told media at this week's post-Cabinet briefing that the finance minister was constantly reviewing the situation.

As well as the cases reported in Queenstown Lakes yesterday, four cases were reported in Gore and two apiece in Invercargill and Dunedin.

Yesterday's case numbers did not match figures released by the Southern District Health Board.

Going by yesterday's figures there should be 81 cases of Covid-19 in the South, but the board said there were 72.

"Sharing our daily case numbers is important to us, but it is also a new and complex process," a spokeswoman said.

"The time of the day of reporting, the database used and the recovery of cases can all impact our daily numbers. We are working through our systems to ensure that we report from consistent data sets."

A classroom of pupils and several staff at Gore Main School are in isolation after a pupil tested positive for Covid-19 at the weekend, and Gore Preschool has closed as a precaution after a visitor tested positive.

Primary health organisation WellSouth yesterday said Covid testing numbers had more than doubled since Saturday when 904 people got tested.

The following day 1508 people were tested and on Monday that jumped to 2307.

Nationally, 744 community cases of Covid-19 were reported yesterday.