Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Covid 19 Omicron: 'De facto lockdowns' - impact of the Big Sick on the economy

5 minutes to read
The peak of the Omicron outbreak could see as many as 350,000 New Zealanders isolating at home at the same time, according to a recently authored paper. Photo / 123RF

The peak of the Omicron outbreak could see as many as 350,000 New Zealanders isolating at home at the same time, according to a recently authored paper. Photo / 123RF

Damien Venuto
By
Damien Venuto

Online Business Editor/Media Columnist NZ Herald

The rapid spread of the Omicron variant in the coming weeks could plunge the economy into a "de facto lockdown".

The peak of the Omicron outbreak could see as many as 350,000 New Zealanders isolating

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.