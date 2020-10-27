Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Covid-19 herd immunity theory dealt blow by UK research

4 minutes to read

Hopes of herd immunity could be misplaced. Photo / Getty Images

Financial Times

The proportion of people in Britain with antibodies that protect against Covid-19 declined over the summer, according to research that adds to evidence that natural immunity can wane in a matter of months.

The number of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.