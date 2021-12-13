Covid-19 Delta outbreak: No New Year fireworks for SkyCity

SkyCity won't be able to hold its annual fireworks display under the orange traffic light. Photo / Michael Craig

SkyCity Entertainment chief executive Michael Ahearne has welcomed the certainty around moving to the orange traffic light setting in time for New Year's eve but says its big fireworks display still won't be a go.

Ahearne told Newstalk ZB that having a date for moving out of red and into orange made a big difference to everyone in the hospitality and entertainment sector.

"I think we can all look forward to certainly a great New Year's eve, and we are looking forward to next year with a little more confidence."

But the fact that Auckland would remain at red until 11.59pm on December 30 meant it was still challenging for hospitality.

"There is no doubt about it at the red setting hospitality is still really challenging with the capacity constraints and so on."

Ahearne said from Sky City's perspective what it looked to Government for was certainty and the ability to be able to plan.

"The setting for New Year's eve allows us to do that."

But he said there was no doubt that the red setting's capacity limits would have an impact on the casino and restaurant operator between now and then.

"There is no doubt about it, it has an impact."

But he said since the Auckland casino had reopened under the traffic light system it had seen trade and activity pick up.

"In the weekends we have seen customers coming out, restaurant bookings are pretty strong even though there are caps there."

Mid-week it was still pretty light, he added.



"We can look forward at least to a really good New Year's Eve - it's one of the big nights of the year for us so we are pretty excited about that."

But he said unfortunately the orange setting did not allow it to have its big fireworks display.

"Our team have done some work with the council, Auckland Unlimited, the Police - just the practicalities of it mean we can't do the fireworks."

It had bought the fireworks and they were sitting in a warehouse so he said they would have to find another reason to let them off during 2022.