Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Employment lawyer Jennifer Mills on companies' plans for mandatory jabs

6 minutes to read
All Blacks ask New Zealand to get vaccinated. Video / All Blacks

All Blacks ask New Zealand to get vaccinated. Video / All Blacks

Grant Bradley
By:

Aviation, tourism and energy writer for the NZ Herald

Employment lawyer Jennifer Mills says that, if implemented, Air New Zealand's proposed mandatory vaccination regime will "undoubtedly" be challenged by workers who lose their jobs.

The airline is consulting staff and unions on a plan

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid