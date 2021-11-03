Covid 19 Delta outbreak: DB Breweries appoints new boss

Matt Wilson new managing director of DB Breweries. He will be taking over from January 1, 2022. Photo / Supplied

DB Breweries has tapped into local talent in appointing its new managing director.

The Kiwi beverage manufacturer and distributor has announced it has appointed Matt Wilson as a new managing director replacing Peter Simons, who has moved on to a different role within the Heineken company.

Wilson is currently a corporate affairs director and transformation lead at DB but he will take up his new role from January 1 next year.

Simons said he was thrilled to see the top job go to a local talent who had been in the company since 2009.

"It is wonderful to hand over the managing director role to Matt Wilson, a New Zealand national," he said.

Since joining DB in 2009 as legal counsel, Wilson had served as the corporate relations and legal director at DB and corporate affairs director at Heineken Vietnam, before moving back to New Zealand in 2020 as corporate affairs director and transformation lead at DB.

Prior to joining DB, Wilson worked in the legal and banking sectors in New Zealand, France and the UK, Simon said.

Peter Simons, the outgoing managing director of DB Breweries. Photo / Supplied

With 12 years of leadership experience within the company, Wilson was well experienced and capable to take over as the new managing director of the company, Simon said.

Wilson said he was excited to be able to lead the business through a time of change and opportunity.

"I'm absolutely delighted to have the opportunity to lead a company with such passion for its customers, consumers, people, and the planet, and look forward to building on the successes of Peter and the rest of the DB team.

"It is a great honour to be at the helm of such an iconic New Zealand company that is also a proud part of the family-owned global brewing giant, Heineken," Wilson said.

DB Breweries is one of the country's oldest beverage manufacturers and is now a subsidiary of The Heineken Company.

DB Breweries main brewery in Otahuhu, Auckland. Photo / Supplied

The company brews and distributes brands like Heineken, Tui, Export, Odd Company, Monteith's Tuatara amongst others.

Outgoing managing director Simon had been with Heineken for 30 years in different roles around the world.

Simons' new Heineken role, and Wilson's replacement, will both be announced in the coming months, the company's spokesperson said.