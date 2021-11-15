Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Auckland businesses demand 'certainty and clarity' from Government

Auckland shops reopened last Wednesday. Photo / Michael Craig

Auckland businesses are desperately asking the Government to announce a date to reopen.

Chief Executive of Heart of the City Viv Beck said Monday's post-Cabinet announcement left her concerned.

"It's extremely concerning that today's announcement didn't give businesses the certainty and clarity they've been asking for.

She said businesses are "desperate" for a date to reopen as Auckland continues to stay in a strict lockdown.

Most shops were forced to close their doors in mid-August, but were given a lifeline when the Government confirmed last week that Auckland moved to level 3, step 2.

That meant retail shops can open with distancing and masks, and outdoor gatherings of up to 25 people are allowed.

Public facilities including libraries, museums and the zoo are also up and running again, but restaurants and bars must remain closed, except for takeaway orders.

While businesses have been given resurgence payments and wage subsidies, Beck said it is just a drop in the bucket" when it comes to cover costs and lost sales.

Data from October and November shows the hospitality sector has been trading at just 4 per cent on average compared to the same time in 2019.

While businesses are slowly reopening, Beck said Heart of the City desperately wants clarity.

"We will continue to seek clarity, including an opening date for Auckland, what colour light the city will open into, what support will be made available for impacted sectors, and confirmation on a reactivation fund to aid recovery," she said.

"We're at a critical stage, millions are being lost, businesses are on the line, and mental wellbeing is seriously challenged."

Hospitality New Zealand wants clarity around when the Auckland border will be reopened.

"We're ready to help Kiwis socialise, and we know they want to, but we seem to be no closer to hearing anything firm from the Government."

While Hospitality New Zealand welcomed the announcement of Waikato's drop in alert levels, they said certainty for Auckland's future is needed.

"We know the next few months will be filled with uncertainty because transmission of Covid19 will occur – the genie will be out of the bottle – but we need to get on and start living with the virus."

Cabinet has agreed to move Waikato to alert level 2 from midnight tomorrow.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the decision to move Waikato to alert level 2 restrictions was based on advice from the public health team on the ground, saying it was safe to do so because cases are linked and not unexpected.