Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Covid 19 coronavirus: Construction sites grind to halt, billion-dollar projects on hold

5 minutes to read
Shane Brealey of residential specialist NZ Living. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Shane Brealey of residential specialist NZ Living. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

Tens of thousands of workers in the already stretched multi-billion dollar construction sector are home today as their industry pulls up sharp with all except essential work halted by alert level 4.

One construction company's

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.