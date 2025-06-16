Court to decide Du Val asset seizure orders

Statutory managers PwC estimate Du Val owes investors and creditors $306m.
The Clarkes’ lawyer, Ron Mansfield KC, opposed publication of any of the detail of the hearing on Monday other than what is already in the public domain about the collapse.
The FMA’s lawyer, Jenny Cooper KC, said the regulator was concerned about ensuring a fair trial if charges were eventually laid.
Justice Jane Anderson said on Monday she would consider the suppression requests.
Kenyon Clarke said a health issue precluded the couple from attending the hearing on Monday.
“We would have liked to be in court today; however, that is not possible,” he told BusinessDesk on Monday.
“We have confidence in our legal team and the pursuit of justice in terms of our personal receivership and the longer-term challenge to the statutory mismanagement.”
Last month, Justice Anderson granted the Clarkes leave to appeal her order that the pair front up to PwC to be interviewed.
An appeal date has not been set yet.
- BusinessDesk