Court to decide Du Val asset seizure orders

A hearing into whether orders seizing the assets of property group Du Val can stay in place is under way in Auckland, but with strict limits on what can be reported.

In August 2024, the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) raided the home of Du Val founders Charlotte and Kenyon Clarke, seizing assets and documentation, and the group was placed into receivership.

The Government subsequently took the unusual step of placing 70 Du Val entities into statutory management, while the Clarkes personally and six other entities remain in receivership.

The FMA gained the asset preservation orders “without notice”, meaning the Clarkes have not had the opportunity to have their say.

This week’s hearing is asking the High Court whether the orders can continue on an ‘on notice’ basis, giving the Clarkes the chance to argue against them.