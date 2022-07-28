"Countdown Metro but on a larger scale", great addition to Herne Bay. Video / Michael Craig

Countdown wants to silence objectors fighting attempts to get a liquor licence for a new $50 million supermarket in the area with New Zealand's highest house prices.

Calling opponents "illegitimate", Countdown's General Distributors wants a licensing authority to not go ahead with a hearing next month where those parties have a say about Metro Herne Bay on Jervois Rd.

Lawyers at Russell McVeagh, acting for Countdown's General Distributors, told the Auckland Council District Licensing Committee they oppose objections being lodged by three parties: Richard Northey for the Waitematā Local Board, resident Dirk Hudig and warranted Māori warden Thomas Henry.

They oppose Metro Herne Bay being able to sell alcohol, citing many other liquor stores in the area, as well as schools and parks and beaches.

Metro Herne Bay opened last month but its case won't be heard until next month.

Door to the liquor area remained shut since the store opened last month. Photo / supplied

Countdown applied in April 8 to get a licence and has its liquor aisles fully stocked but boarded up behind wood partitions, and champagne on special with more than $60 discounted in one brand.

"It is not clear the basis on which these parties have standing to object to this application," the Russell McVeagh lawyers wrote to the committee.

"It is inappropriate for GDL to be put to the time and cost of a hearing on the basis of illegitimate objections," the lawyers said.

General Distributors was "deeply concerned" the parties had lodged objections which generally opposed the sale of alcohol. It said it was inappropriate for General Distributors to be put to the time and cost of a hearing on the basis of illegitimate objections.

The three objections "have been created in a pre-formatted" way because they had the same format and identical wording, the lawyers said.

Henry's objection had been sent by Grant Hewison who is secretary of the lobby group Communities Against Alcohol Harm, they said.

It was also unclear where Hudig lived exactly because his specific street number had been omitted, the lawyers said.

It was unclear if Northey's objection was from him personally or the board. The same went for Henry's submission, the lawyers said.

Kurt Gibbons owns the new supermarket with Ben Cook. Photo / Michael Craig

The lawyers asked the committee to get the objectors to urgently provide reasons for the basis of their objection and they sought a response by tomorrow.

In response, Hudig told the committee in writing he did not want to disclose his precise street address but he would give that to the committee.

He is, however, a Herne Bay resident and resided within 1km to 2km of the new supermarket.

His objections were focused on concerns he had.

"The Herne Bay shops are a small strip development some of 300m. There are already three operating bottle shops in this immediate area in Herne Bay. Hence there is already a very good choice for prospective purchasers," Hudig told the committee.

There was a problem with discarded alcohol/liquor-related rubbish in the Herne Bay area, he said.

"This is especially noticeable during the warmer summer months when broken and discarded beer bottles are often seen in the streets, parks, and beaches.

"Bottles/cans are even discarded into my hedge. There needs to be greater remedial work to collect this unwanted refuse. As Countdown intends to sell liquor in Herne Bay, they should contribute to clearing local alcohol-related refuse," Hudig wrote.

Northey told the committee anyone could object to an application for a new or renewed alcohol licence if they could show they had a greater interest than the general public.

One of the responsibilities of a local board was identifying and communicating the interests and preferences of the people in its area, Northey said.

The local board had delegated responsibility to him as chairman to give views and speak about those at any hearings on applications for liquor licences, he stressed.

A hearing where all parties have a say is due on August 11.