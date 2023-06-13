Countdown announced its partnership with AA Smartfuel will end early next year. Photo / NZME

Countdown announced its partnership with AA Smartfuel will end early next year. Photo / NZME

Shoppers at Countdown will no longer be able to earn reward points to get fuel discounts through the AA from early next year.

The supermarket chain has announced the end of its partnership with AA Smartfuel.

AA Smartfuel director Ian Sutcliffe told the Herald the programme will end its run early in the first quarter next year after partnering with the Australian-owned supermarket chain since 2016.

“We’ve been lucky to hold on to partners for a long time. We’re just going to continue to add rewards and fuel discounts for our partners and our cardholders going forward.”

Currently, Countdown’s Onecard members are offered a 3 cents per litre discount for every $100 spent in one week or 6 cents per litre for $200 spends which are redeemable at BP and Gas outlets.

Consumer NZ’s Jessica Walker said the group were not huge fans of loyalty schemes promising cheaper fuel.

“We think many of these schemes collect more data about the customer than the customer probably realises,” she said.

“It’s our opinion that this discounting distorts competition, and it can be hard to tell who genuinely has the cheapest fuel. The discounted price isn’t always the cheapest price available.”

Countdown director of loyalty Mark Wolfenden said, “Countdown’s partnership agreement with AA Smartfuel expires in early 2024 and we have advised them that we won’t be renewing the agreement.”

“Members will also be able to redeem every reward they have earned when the current programme ends,” Wolfenden said.

“Countdown’s partnership with AA Smartfuel and Countdown’s Onecard programme will conclude in early 2024. All of the current terms and conditions continue to apply until then.”

Sutcliffe said the partnership with Countdown “was another opportunity” to reach more customers on top of the 1200 retail outlets where cardholders can earn fuel discounts.

When asked if other partnerships were planned, Sutcliffe said, “We’re talking to a number of partners. We’ve got some new partners that we’ll be bringing on in the new year.”

Sutcliffe said AA Smartfuel had three million cardholders who will not be impacted by the change.

“You’ll still be able to use your existing card and carry on using the programme as you do today.”

Wolfenden also announced Countdown’s plans to launch a new loyalty scheme “with more personalised value and experiences.

“We look forward to sharing more detail about that programme later this year,” Wolfenden said.

“In the meantime, nothing’s changing for our AA Smartfuel and Onecard customers. Our partnership with AA Smartfuel continues until early 2024, members can collect points or cents per litre discounts to redeem rewards as normal.”