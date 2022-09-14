The 14,000sq m warehouse includes a tyre centre, optical centre, pharmacy, food court and 800 carparks. Photo / Jen Davenport

Kiwi members of the US-based retail giant Costco will finally be able to walk through the doors of the big-box retailer on Wednesday, September 28.

The opening date was published on the company website and had also been leaked on a Costco NZ fan page.

Management for Australia and New Zealand Costco still couldn't confirm the date but said it was 'imminent' and they were working with local authorities on a traffic management plan.

But despite no official word from store management the date of September 28th is all but confirmed.

Costco superfan Jen Davenport said the fan page she helped set up has had the date published for a couple of weeks and has started a countdown.

"The last date we were given was October 1st and we started a countdown but we were told [by Costco] to take that down," Davenport said.

"This time they haven't said anything."

"The date is also on their official website."

Davenport was so sure of the opening date she planned to be on-site first thing to see the doors open.

She was looking forward to filling her pantry but also said Costco usually had great opening day offers.

"I know one opening day they had six-foot bars of Cadbury chocolate - not that I'm after anything like that."

The Costco NZ Facebook page has more than 75,000 members.

Davenport said 40 per cent of people following the page have never set foot in a Costco store and joined the page for information on how it works.

The $100 million Auckland megastore at Gunton Drive in West Auckland will sell everything from diamond rings and car batteries to coffins and cooked chickens.

The store was due to open in August but was delayed because of Covid restrictions and build issues because of bad weather.

In recent weeks refrigeration trucks and shipping containers of good have arrived at the site.

Patrick Noone from Costco said the business had already employed hundreds of people in setting up the Auckland store.

"We have spoken with many locals who are already Costco fans from their experiences in warehouses around the world, as well as those who have expressed excitement at having another retail option nearby," Noone said.

"We have also been working closely with the council and Government officials in the lead-up to opening day."

It is one of the few retailers in New Zealand that operates by membership only.

Customers must buy a $60 membership card to shop at the 2.7ha site at Westgate, on Auckland's northwest fringe.

The fee is $60 no matter which country it was purchased in and the same card can be used worldwide.