Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Costco arrives: Inside the belly of the retail beast

By Ben Goodale
5 mins to read
Thousands of Kiwis flocked to Costco today to check out the new American wholesaler. Video / NZ Herald

Thousands of Kiwis flocked to Costco today to check out the new American wholesaler. Video / NZ Herald

OPINION:

Costco NZ day one. Heaving with keen punters, but very well marshalled for car parks, arrival and around the store. A warm happy vibe. A slick operation from this observer's point of view. A

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.