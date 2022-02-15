Fletcher Buildings Investor Day - Building Products

A strong cost-saving drive and higher demand for its products has seen Fletcher Building nail a strong interim result, pushing up net profit 41 per cent.

Ross Taylor, chief executive, said the company made a net profit after tax of $171 million in the December 31, 2021 half-year, up from $121m previously.

Revenue rose 2 per cent from $3.9b to $4.06b and ebit before significant items was up 3 per cent from $323m to $332m.

"With improved operational performance and cost disciplines now embedded across the business, we were able to deliver a strong half-year performance. This was despite the first quarter being heavily impacted by the up to five-week-long Covid-19 stringent lockdown in New Zealand and local lockdowns in Australia which impacted EBIT by approximately $105m," Taylor said.

"Our strong second-quarter performance was a particular highlight in this result where the group generated EBIT of $264m, up 73 per cent on the comparative quarter, delivering a strong group EBIT margin of 11.8 per cent, indicating strong momentum into the second half," he said.

Cash flows from operating activities for the half-year were $157m, compared to $424m reported in HY21 and reflects flagged investments to rebuild stock in key areas and housing investment following a busy FY21.

The board approved a fully imputed interim dividend of 18cps, to be paid on 7 April 2022.

In October, Taylor gave an indication of how the business was tracking in its first half. HE had an optimistic tone.

"While Covid lockdowns have impacted trading in the first quarter of FY22, the activity pipeline remains strong in New Zealand and Australia," he said then.

"This is driving a robust bounce-back in market demand as government restrictions ease."

Operating disciplines were in good shape across the group, input cost inflation and supply chain disruption were being managed and the company had a strong balance sheet, a favourable market outlook and remained well-positioned to drive ongoing performance and growth, Taylor said.

Ross Taylor on today's result. Photo / Michael Craig

Grant Swanepoel and Luan Nguyen, Jarden research analysts, were relatively upbeat about the business in their outlook for today.

"The guidance given at the 1H result could be a catalyst for a modest upgrade".

The Bloomberg consensus for Fletcher's full-year 2022 result is ebit of around $715m, they noted.

Adrian Allbon, Arie Dekker and Jason Cao of Jarden said: "Consensus is primed for earnings upgrades to 2H22 flowing through to FY23 but equally macro tail risks are building for house price growth moderation and potential oversupply medium term. Outlook comments should be strong for the 2H and we will be watchful of further strategy progression/evidence points that suggest the quality of future earnings prospects are improving."

Shares have been trading down lately around $6.28, an annual 2.6 per cent decline, giving a market cap of $5.08b. But they are well up on the disastrous $3.20 they sank to when the pandemic struck around March 2020 - a two-year low point for many NZX listed stocks.