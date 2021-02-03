Cooking the Books: With interest rates so low, do you invest or pay off debt?

OPINION

It may sound unsexy, but interest rates are actually the secret sauce for understanding your money.

That little percentage determines how much debt costs you, and how much an investment will make you, as well as a bunch of other things.

So when you're making decisions about your money, interest rates play a huge part.

The problem is they're acting a little weirdly right now.

As governments both here and around the world pump cash into the economy to try to keep us going through that whole pandemic thing, interest rates are historically low.

That means that the usual advice for how to pay off debt, and when to start investing, has changed a little bit, at least for now.

I talked to ASB senior economist Chris Tennent-Brown.

