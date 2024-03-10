Cooking the Books podcast: Why the RBNZ thinks your money life is about to get better

Reserve Bank chief economist Paul Conway during the bank's OCR review media conference in Wellington. 24 May, 2023. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Reserve Bank chief economist Paul Conway during the bank's OCR review media conference in Wellington. 24 May, 2023. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Each week BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald’s Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it’s what to expect from interest rates and the cost of living this year. Hosted by Frances Cook.

If you have a money chat with someone right now it will probably focus on one of two things: The high cost of living, or high interest rates.

There’s been a lot of pain in peoples back pockets, and many are wondering, where is the light at the end of the tunnel?

Well, the people in charge of both of these issues work at the Reserve Bank.

They set the official cash rate, which is the biggest influence on interest rates.

It’s also used as a way to try to control those cost of living issues.

So what are they doing to us all, and is the pain going to stop any time soon?

I got them on the podcast to ask.

For the latest podcast I talked to Reserve Bank chief economist Paul Conway.

For the interview, listen to the podcast here.

• If you have a question about this podcast, or a question you'd like answered in the next one, come and talk to me about it. I'm on Facebook here, Instagram here, and Twitter here.

• Listen to the full interview on the Cooking the Books podcast. You can subscribe on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.



